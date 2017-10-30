They are Big Walking their way to fun and health

Singapore General Hospital nurse clinician Nadrah Hamzah (second from left) with her colleagues during the 2014 Big Walk.

As members of the healthcare fraternity, the staff of Singapore General Hospital (SGH) know that a healthy lifestyle is more than just a slogan or buzzword.

So it is no wonder that the SGH Department of Urology has a 77-member group taking part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

Associate Professor Henry Ho, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Urology, SGH, said: "As doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, we are role models to our patients when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Nothing beats walking with friends and colleagues who will encourage us to complete the Big Walk together.

"We will also be able to bond and get to know one another better."

Four members of this SGH group also took part in the Big Walk last year.

A spokesman for SGH's Work-Life Unit said: "Singapore General Hospital promotes a healthy lifestyle through various workplace health initiatives such as regular exercise classes, inter-department games and interest groups. To encourage participation in sporting events, we also provide subsidies for selected local sporting events and the Big Walk is one such event."

Some of the Big Walkers taking part this year are part of a weekly brisk walking group, and they have been going for twice-weekly runs since last month.

Some are also members of Trail Seekers, a 49-member interest group that was started in March this year to bring together staff with interest in hiking and trekking. The group seeks out and explores different parts of Singapore once a month.

Ms Nadrah Hamzah, 33, a nurse clinician, said: ""Brisk walking, unlike running, is good because it allows us to talk and catch up with each other from our busy work schedules.

"As a representative of the ward, I also managed to get more colleagues to join in. It's a great opportunity for work-life balance as not only do we work together as a department, but we also have fun through this walk by getting fit together!"