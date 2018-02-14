They faxed love letters to each other every night

Mrs Charlene Wong (left) and her husband Alan (far right) with their three children.

When Mr Alan Wong, 39, saw Mrs Charlene Wong, 37, in primary school in 1989, he was so scared of approaching her that he hid behind a curtain.

When they finally met, they connected instantly because they understood each other.

They were both born deaf.

Now, after 15 years of marriage, they have three children, one of whom is deaf.

The Wongs were representing their respective schools to perform at a charity concert when Mrs Wong, then eight, caught the eye of Mr Wong, who was 10.

Mrs Wong, now a community outreach executive at voluntary welfare organisation Touch Community Services, was song-signing.

Mr Wong, now a landscape project manager, was playing the triangle.

When The New Paper met the couple and spoke to them through text, Mr Wong said: "I never forgot how she looked when I saw her. She was so beautiful."

As he was shy, Mr Wong asked his schoolmate to introduce him to her while he hid behind the stage curtain. Mrs Wong ignored them.

She said: "I acted cold as we were from different schools, but I secretly found him cute."

Later, the pair and their friends played hide-and-seek around the premises.

Mrs Wong hid in the toilet but Mr Wong had disappeared when she came out.

He had been punished by his teacher for ruining his performance make-up.

Thinking she would never see him again, Mrs Wong cried on the way home.

They bumped into each other three years later but Mrs Wong did not reveal her identity.

Months after that, they saw each other at a charity party and the two exchanged letters.

They even became classmates in secondary school.

They remained close friends and dated other people. Those relationships did not last.

Said Mr Wong: "I realised nobody got me like Charlene did."

Mrs Wong said: "I realised there was no one else like him. We were destined to be together."

In 1997, Mr Wong bought her a $285 Canon fax machine as a Christmas present, and they faxed love letters to each other every night.

Now, even after having three children - Isaac, 13, Josiah, eight, and Hannah, four, who is deaf - they video call each other during lunch breaks daily.

For couple time, they go for dates on weekend mornings when their children are asleep.

When asked how they will celebrate Valentine's Day, Mr Wong said: "For us, every day is Valentine's Day because every day is love."