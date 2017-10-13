They saved two - and a third at tea

They were already heroes; they had each saved a life.

Both Certis Cisco security officers were nominated for an award for their heroics and met at a workshop.

In August, while they were on a tea break at a coffee shop at The Adelphi shopping mall, a man collapsed after experiencing a fit.

He hit his head on the floor and was bleeding profusely.

The building's security team attended to the man, and the two women jumped in to help, tending to his wound and saving his life.

Ms Attla Don Krystellina Sydney, 32, a senior security officer, and Ms Punitha Subramanium, 35, a security officer, are now the toast of their company.

Mr Jason Tan, vice-president of Certis Cisco's protection and enforcement services, was proud of his officers.

He told TNP: "They displayed great courage and care at the most critical moment to render aid to a fellow human being."

Both women had been nominated for the Spring Singapore Excellent Service Silver Award after they performed a life-saving action.

BLUISH LIPS

On April 29, last year, after ending her patrol at Somerset station, Ms Punitha saw a Vietnamese woman crying as she held a baby boy who had bluish lips.

The security officer and station manager rushed the mother and child to the passenger service centre where they used a pen to dislodge some cereal in the boy's throat and he started breathing. He even smiled.

He was later taken to a hospital.

Ms Punitha, a mother of three children aged four, eight and nine, teared up when she recalled the incident, and said: "We were all so happy, we were crying. As a mother, I could feel what she was feeling."

In the other incident on Feb 13 this year, Ms Krystellina was at Dover station around 7.30am when she saw a pregnant woman faint.

Rushing to her aid, she noticed the woman had soiled herself.

She alerted station staff, and the woman, who was conscious by then, was taken to a room on a wheelchair, where Ms Krystellina fed her Milo and biscuits.

Though bleeding between her legs, the woman refused an ambulance and called her husband instead.

Ms Krystellina helped clean her up while waiting for her husband.

Ms Punitha and Ms Krystellina met on Aug 16 at a workshop at The Adelphi.

During their tea break, the man at the table behind them at the first-storey coffee shop fell and hit his head on the floor after having a fit.

The two women helped the building's security team attend to the man.

With Ms Punitha kneeling to support him, Ms Krystellina applied pressure to the head wound and then used a bandage from a first-aid kit to patch it up.

Ms Krystellina said: "The blood was pouring out like a tap. My hands and pants were soaked in blood."

An ambulance arrived and rushed the man to the Singapore General Hospital, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman.

"(The SCDF) told me, 'You basically saved the man's life,'" Ms Krystellina said proudly.