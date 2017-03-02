They start a company for final-year ITE project

Mr Dunstan Richard Thomasz (second from left) and Mr Joel Kirubairaj Mohan Job (third from left) at the Industry Engagement Day. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

A team of students from Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West have developed a solution to the problem of headlights that have undergone oxidation, which leads to lower light emission and a duller look.

The solution by Groom Clinic costs around $75 to restore a pair of headlights, depending on the severity of oxidation.

Groom Clinic's five-man team developed the solution as part of its final-year project last year for the Technical Engineer Diploma (TED) in automotive engineering course.

The project was one of five showcased to industry partners, potential employers and guests at ITE College West's annual Industry Engagement Day yesterday.

Team member, Mr Dunstan Richard Thomasz, 25, said: "When you look at a car, the first thing you see are the headlights. When (they) are oxidised, it looks like an old car.

"With polishing, you can make your car look brand new."

The team experimented withdifferent methods before formulating a nine-step process to restore the headlights. It includes sandpapering and polishing the headlights.

With help from the ITE Student Enterprise Fund, the team members registered a company, Groom Clinic, making them the first team in the history of the TED course to establish a company for its final-year project.

Mr Joel Kirubairaj Mohan Job, 30, told The New Paper: "By pioneering this, we could set a name for TED and also for ourselves as young businessmen."

The TED programme equips students with skills and knowledge in analysing and resolving complex technical problems.The team is now considering plans to expand its business by going into areas such as exterior car detailing.

It is also looking at collaborations with garages and workshops.