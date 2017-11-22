They win by showing how they keep fit

Clocking 10,000 steps daily is not a problem for Ms Karen Ooi.

Ms Ooi, 42, a senior executive at Sentosa Development Corporation, has taken part in the first two seasons of the National Steps Challenge and has signed up for the third.

She was one of three winners of a Nespresso Pixie Electric Red & Aeroccino bundle (worth $358 each) in an online contest run on tnp.sg.

By either sending in photos on Facebook or adding the hashtags #my10ktoday and #TNPBigWalk17 to pictures on scocial media, participants were asked to show off their running outfits in the spirit of completing the 10,000 steps target of the National Steps Challenge.

Ms Ooi, a mother of two daughters aged 14 and 16, said: "I exercise regularly. I take part in workouts at HPB, community clubs, the Singapore Sports Hub, and a private gym.

She also takes public transport to work and stops one bus stop before her destination, and walks the rest of the way to work - a distance of between 5,000 and 6,000 steps.

Personal trainer Abbie Toh, 26, not only does a 2.4km run every morning, she usually takes the stairs rather than the lift.

In the evening, she walks her dogs and runs another 2.4km. Ms Toh also does weights and high-intensity interval training.

Her advice for covering 10,000 steps? "Just keep moving, be it a stroll with the dogs, at the park, in the office or even some simple workout at home."

Ms Wong Zhi Xin, 25, who works in procurement, does Step Aerobics once or twice weekly, and exercises regularly to keep fit.

Ms Wong said: "I also often walk to many places. So I cover about 10,000 steps daily through the exercises and my other activities."