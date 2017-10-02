Thinking out of the MOX

(From left) Mr Kent Teo and Mr Kishore Buxani have launched MOX, a space for creative Singaporean entrepreneurs.

A 3D printing room, iMac kiosks with premium software, a wood working studio and sewing room are just some of the features creatives can tap on when MOX opens on Oct 14.

Located in the heart of Katong, MOX calls itself an "independent design resource work space".

It hopes to address the issue of high capital costs faced by creative entrepreneurs here by providing the space and infrastructure they require at a low cost.

MOX fills three floors of Katong Point - formerly Katong Junction - with 40,000 sq ftof specialised rooms and equipment, co-working spaces and an "experiential retailing space" in which tenants can conduct courses for the public. The remaining floor is a childcare centre.

The four-storey building was acquired by real estate investment firm Buxani Group and investment company Capital Management Group in 2012, then refurbished, at a total cost of $70 million.

The folks behind MOX are Invade, which organised the recent Artbox Asia tour and iLight Marina Bay last year, and the Buxani Group.

CREATIVE SPACE

Mr Kent Teo, 32, founder and CEO of Invade said: "While there are a lot of co-working spaces in Singapore, there isn't a proper space for the creative community.

"All along we've been giving these creators touchpoints for them to do retailing and marketing."

Mr Kishore Buxani, 45, CEO of the Buxani Group, said: "I think it is more important we make a mall that is a destination, not just a traditional shopping mall."

Both men said that MOX has already filled up most of its tenant space.

I think it is more important we make a mall that is a destination, not just a traditional shopping mall. Mr Kishore Buxani on MOX

Individual facilities such as the photography, 3D printing and sewing studios can be rented out at an hourly rate of between $15 and $40 or at monthly rates.

Starting from $295 a month, individuals or start-ups can get either private offices or flexible desks, and also make use of MOX's lockers, parcel-handling service, mentorships and discounts on rental of other facilities.

Miss Heidi Tay, 24, leapt at the opportunity to set up a physical home for her young baking class business, Cakerholic.

"I wasn't teaching for a while because I couldn't find a suitable space. The rental at MOX is a comfortable place for my first outlet. I have to provide only the equipment and decorations."

Snupped, which offers tech and fashion accessories designed by independent artists, will open its first permanent physical store on MOX's second storey.

Snupped co-founder Darcy Li said: "More than just offering access to speciality facilities, MOX offers networks to other creative entrepreneurs in Singapore. "