Third bike-sharing app launched

Mr Florian Bohnert, head of international expansion at Mobike, which launched here yesterday.

There are now three bike-sharing apps in Singapore, after the official launch of Mobike yesterday.

Like ofo, another Chinese-owned bike-sharing app, and oBike, a Singapore venture, Mobike uses a dockless bike-share system and users can unlock its bicycles by scanning a QR code on it.

Users pay $1 for every 30 minutes of use, and each bicycle comes with a proprietary "smart lock" containing GPS technology, which allows the company to locate and track the position of each bicycle.

When a rider reaches his destination, he simply has to park the bike and secure the smart lock.

Questions have come up over where such bicycles can be parked, though.

The East Coast-Fengshan Town Council said that public racks around the Bedok Town Centre are not to be used for "rental business", The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

It placed removal notices on bike-share bicycles parked at racks around the town centre and asked oBike to remove its bicycles from the racks. (See report)

In a bid to overcome this parking issue, Mobike said it plans to work closely with a number of partners to identify "Mobike Preferred Locations" to leave and pick up its bicycles, targeting areas of high convenience around the city and existing authorised bicycle parking zones.

A spokesman for Mobike said: "After each ride, the bikes should be left in any approved bike parking area, such as those around MRT stations and HDB void decks."

National University of Singapore transport researcher Lee Der Horng said such locations make sense.

He told The New Paper: "Bike parking locations should typically be at areas of activity, such as MRT stations, bus interchanges, bus stops, shopping centres and hawker centres."

If a user cannot find a preferred location to leave his bike, Mobike's policy states that the rider can leave the bicycle "at any public accessible location that does not obstruct the traffic flow of pedestrians or vehicles".

Mobike said yesterday more details of its operations will be revealed in the coming days.