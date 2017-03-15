Third time's  the charm for this manager

He comes from a family of entrepreneurs but decided to study electronics and telecommunications engineering in polytechnic, thinking it was where the jobs were.

But Mr Zach Lim soon had a change of heart.

He said: "It was during my third year that I realised I did not want my life to revolve around conductors."

Looking to further his studies in a business course, he applied to Singapore Management University but eventually rejected an offer to study business and information technology (IT). He was worried that his lack of interest in IT would affect his overall grades.

Mr Lim, now 31, then turned to SIM Global Education. He was attracted by the combination of foreign lecturers and local tutors who would help him understand local business ideas and how they can be adapted to the global market.

Said Mr Lim: "It marketed the world in front of my doorstep. How could I refuse?"

He took up a two-year part-time Bachelor of Science (Hons) Management offered by SIM Global Education, awarded by the University of Manchester.

It is one of four part-time degrees offered by SIM Global Education in partnership with the University of Manchester.

LIFE LESSONS

The Bachelor of Science courses are taught by both the Manchester Business School faculty members, who fly in to conduct lectures, and local seminar leaders.

The courses stretch across 12 modules, each lasting six weeks.

Mr Lim graduated with first class honours in 2011, but it was not an easy two years.

As he was working as a project officer in the Police Technology Department then, he often had to rush from his office in Ubi to the SIM campus in Clementi for a three-hour evening class at least twice a week.

Though he would often reach home only at 11pm, he still found time to revise daily.

Said Mr Lim: "I never had enough time. But I told myself if I am here to do something, I should put in my best effort."

Mr Lim now works at Maybank as a relationship manager for small and medium-sized enterprises. He has been in the role since April 2015.

He attributes much of his success to the life lessons he learnt at SIM Global Education.

Confidence, knowledge and efficiency were things that have stayed with him since he graduated and have influenced his good performance when dealing with clients.

"From the course, I also understood the importance of foresight and meticulousness."