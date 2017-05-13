Three arrested, 1kg cannabis seized in drug bust

Improvised air rifles seized in CNB operation on May 12, 2017.

Cannabis, ‘Ice’ and heroin seized in CNB operation on May 12, 2017.

Nearly 1kg of cannabis and other drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (May 12).

The cannabis seized is estimated to be worth nearly $10,000. Other drugs, including heroin and Ice, were also seized in the operation in Tampines, CNB said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, CNB officers spotted two drug suspects together at Tampines Street 86.

The two suspects parted way shortly after and returned to their vehicles. Officers arrested both suspects separately, and a search was conducted on their cars.

A block of about 980g of cannabis was recovered from the car of the first suspect, a 41-year-old Singaporean man.

About 20g of ‘Ice’, 16g of heroin, an Erimin-5 tablet and other unknown tablets were recovered from the car of the second suspect, a 25-year-old Singaporean man.

CNB officers also arrested a 30-year-old suspected drug abuser, believed to be a drug client of the 41-year-old man, at Redhill Close.

About 5g of Ice, drug-smoking utensils and six improvised air rifles were found at the suspect's home.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis can be sentenced to death.

“The Central Narcotics Bureau would like to remind the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Unauthorised consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any Class A controlled drug is an offence,” it said.

- THE STRAITS TIMES