Three arrested for hurting police officer at St James Power Station

A brawl that broke out in a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning saw three people arrested and one policeman injured.

The incident occurred at 4.30am at Envy Dance Club at St James Power Station.

The police said an officer on a routine patrol at the club along Sentosa Gateway tried to stop a dispute but was assaulted by two 23-year-old men.

A woman, also 23, grabbed the officer and punched him.

The three were subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

A video of the brawl was posted on Facebook on Monday night. Envy said on Facebook that it is conducting investigations with the police.

Later, it added that its injured staff are recovering well.

This is one of four recent incidents where police officers have been hurt or subjected to abusive language in their line of duty, resulting in a total of six arrests. The police said they "have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence".

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to seven years, caned and fined. - JAN LEE