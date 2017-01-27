Three crashes, one fatal, in lead-up to Chinese New Year
A motorcyclist died on Wednesday afternoon on Admiralty Road after a collision with a prime mover.
The factory worker, 54, had three children between the ages of 17 and 24, The Straits Times reported. He died on the spot.
His wife, a 40-year-old housewife, told Lianhe Wanbao she had prepared the ingredients for the family's reunion dinner today and was sad her husband would not be with them.
Yesterday, two non-fatal accidents occurred at Braddell Road.
The first involved a taxi, a white Volvo and a motorcycle at about 8am, with the taxi landing on its side.
An hour later, an Uber car collided with a lorry just one bus stop from the first accident.
Mr Koh Kar Koon, 50, a contractor from Fibrwrap Construction, was doing concrete-strengthening works with his workers when both accidents occurred nearby.
He and his workers pulled out the taxi driver and his passenger from the vehicle.
Mr Koh said in Mandarin: "After we heard the crash (of the first collision), we saw the taxi had flipped on its side. I was shocked at first, but we quickly ran over to help."
The passenger, Mr Tan Yong Qiang, 27, confirmed the rescue.
The customer care officer told The New Paper: "I'm so thankful no one was injured, especially since it is so close to Chinese New Year.
"It was a shocking experience I will never forget."
Mr Koh said: "I don't think I did anything noble. This is what we all should do as human beings to help each other when in need."