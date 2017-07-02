Three men arrested after turning Toa Payoh flat into 'drug house'

The inside of the flat is also shown littered with personal items such as clothes, as well as several lighters and drug-related paraphernalia.

Three men who allegedly broke into an empty flat in Toa Payoh and used it as a "drug house" have been arrested.

The men had been seen entering the unit at Lorong 7 Toa Payoh several times in the past few months, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday (July 1).

The men were arrested on Friday after a police operation at Block 2 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at 4.47pm, the police told The Straits Times.

"Three men aged between 17 and 33 were arrested for suspected drug-related offences, criminal trespass and theft," said the police spokesman.

Photos of the scene show a wooden board covering a broken window beside the door. The inside of the flat is also shown littered with personal items such as clothes, as well as several lighters and drug-related paraphernalia.

The flat appears to have been empty for some time, Wanbao reported, but there were sparse furniture inside including a fridge and kitchen utensils.

Police climbed into the unit during their raid, and retrieved - among other items - a knife.

Neighbours were surprised at the police operation and some were unaware that the flat was being used as a "drug house".

One woman told Wanbao that no one had lived in the flat for nearly two years.

"There used to be an elderly man who lived there and he was very noisy so we all knew about him," she said. "Later, he moved out and it became empty."

However, other neighbours said they recently noticed people walking in and out of the unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.