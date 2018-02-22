Three men arrested over brawl at Chinatown Point carpark

A video of the brawl uploaded on the Internet shows three men fighting before passers-by break up the brawl.

Three men have been arrested for affray after a fight broke out at the carpark of Chinatown Point mall earlier this month, the police said yesterday.

A video of the brawl published by citizen journalism site Stomp on Tuesday has gone viral, but it remains unclear what sparked the incident.

It shows a silver van reversing into a parking space while a man directs the driver.

The driver of a blue MPV that had stopped in front of the silver van, is shown stepping out of his vehicle and approaching the van.

He then reaches into the van's window and throws something on the ground before the man directing the driver punches him. They continue fighting before passers-by break up the brawl.

Police told The Straits Times yesterday that the incident happened at 5.29pm on Feb 9.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that two men aged 25 and 32 were from the silver van, while the 51-year-old man was the driver of the blue vehicle. - LYDIA LAM