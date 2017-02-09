Three new MOE kindergartens next year to cater to high demand

Three new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open in Punggol next year to cater to the high demand for pre-school services, bringing the total number of such kindergartens to 18.

In a new move, all eligible Singaporean Nursery 2 children enrolled at four upcoming My First Skool and PAP Community Foundation (PCF) "early years centres" in Punggol will also be guaranteed a Kindergarten 1 place in a nearby partner MOE kindergarten, in the year they turn five. This will take effect from 2019.

These early-years centres will admit children up to the age of four. After which, the children may be placed in one of the three new MOE kindergartens or an existing one co-located with Punggol View Primary.

The new MOE kindergartens will be co-located with Oasis Primary, Punggol Cove Primary and Waterway Primary. They will offer about 120 places each, a four-hour kindergarten programme, as well as before- and after-school care, up to 7pm.

Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng said yesterday the new kindergartens will help meet the rising demand for pre-school places by families with young children in growing estates such as Punggol.

Regarding the new collaboration among MOE, My First Skool and PCF, the ministry's divisional director for education services, Mrs Loke-Yeo Teck Yong, said this model will enable the early-years centres to take in more children aged two months to four years.

Their remarks come three weeks after the Government announced that four more mega childcare centres will be built by the middle of next year.

At the start of the Nursery 2 year, parents of eligible children in the early-years centres can choose whether to accept an offered place at a partner MOE kindergarten.

There will also be places available for children who are not from these centres.

Registration for Kindergarten 1 admission for 10 of the MOE kindergartens will be held on April 1 and 3.

For the remaining eight kindergartens, registration takes place on April 8 and 10. Open houses at those pre-schools will be held on April 1 and 8.

For more information, go to www.moe.gov.sg/moekindergarten