Three pedestrians killed as lorry ploughs into them

A lorry hit three pedestrians and crashed into a bus in Yio Chu Kang yesterday.

A lorry lost control and mounted a kerb before hitting three people near Yio Chu Kang MRT station yesterday morning.

The victims - an elderly man in a wheelchair, his daughter, and another man - who were heading towards a traffic light crossing, died on the spot.

The lorry also crashed into an SBS Transit bus waiting at a traffic junction, but no passenger was hurt.

The father and daughter have been identified as Mr Chua Cheng Thong, 87, and Ms Gina Chua, 59. The third victim, 63, is believed to be their family friend, whose identity is not known.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said rescue lifting airbags were used to extricate two victims from under the lorry.

The 25-year-old lorry driver, who was injured, has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are ongoing

The SCDF said he was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

His father, Mr Xu Shu Jing, 55, a partner at the company that owns the lorry, told the Today news site that his son said his vision had "gone blurry" before he hit the pedestrians.