Three taken to hospital after TPE collision
Three people - two motorcyclists and a pillion rider - were injured in a collision with a lorry on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Saturday.
Police said they were alerted to an accident at 5.53pm involving a lorry, a car and two motorcycles on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway, after the Punggol Road exit.
Two male motorcyclists, aged 38 and 42, and a 40-year-old female pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police spokesman.
Photos and videos posted on social media show the two motorcycles crashing into a lorry after it appeared to skid and stop across two lanes on the expressway.
A video also shows a pillion rider being flung off the motorcycle from the impact.
Several car drivers and motorcyclists were seen stopping along the side of the expressway to render assistance.
The accident caused a major traffic jam on the expressway, with the Land Transport Authority warning motorists on Twitter of congestion that stretched to the Tampines Road exit.
Police are investigating.
