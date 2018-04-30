Three taken to hospital after TPE collision

The accident caused a massive jam on the expressway on Saturday evening.

Three people - two motorcyclists and a pillion rider - were injured in a collision with a lorry on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Saturday.

Police said they were alerted to an accident at 5.53pm involving a lorry, a car and two motorcycles on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway, after the Punggol Road exit.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 38 and 42, and a 40-year-old female pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police spokesman.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the two motorcycles crashing into a lorry after it appeared to skid and stop across two lanes on the expressway.

A video also shows a pillion rider being flung off the motorcycle from the impact.

Several car drivers and motorcyclists were seen stopping along the side of the expressway to render assistance.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the expressway, with the Land Transport Authority warning motorists on Twitter of congestion that stretched to the Tampines Road exit.

Police are investigating.