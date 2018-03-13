Three teens arrested for allegedly trying to break into shops

Some of the tools, including oxygen-ethylene tanks, a blowtorch, gloves, a cap and a mask were found near the jewellery shop in Serangoon Road.

Three teenagers have been arrested for their suspected involvement in three cases of attempted housebreaking and theft by night in Serangoon Road, the police said yesterday.

The three youths, aged between 17 and 19, were identified by officers from the Central Police Division with the aid of police cameras and through extensive investigations.

They were arrested at Jelapang Road, Boon Lay and Circuit Road in an operation conducted between 6pm on Sunday and 2am yesterday.

The police had received a report at 5.18am on Sunday, saying the roller shutters of a jewellery shop in Serangoon Road had been found damaged, with some burn marks.

A few oxygen-ethylene tanks, a blowtorch, gloves, a cap, a mask and some house-breaking tools were also found in the area.

On the same day, two other similar reports were made over burn marks discovered on the doors of a goldsmith shop and a clothing store.

The trio will be charged in court with the offence of attempted housebreaking and theft by night with common intention.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for between two and 14 years.