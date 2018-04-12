Three vehicles catch fire on Monday

The van that caught fire at Telok Blangah Rise on Monday morning.

Three vehicles caught fire in separate incidents on Monday but no one was hurt.

A car caught fire in the afternoon at Jalan Bingka near Bukit Timah Plaza. While waiting for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to arrive, construction workers nearby rushed over to try and put out the blaze.

Ms Jenny Ong , 60, the receptionist at legal firm Satwant and Associates, told The New Paper she first noticed a burning smell wafting through the door.

She said: "Two staff members from the nearby tuition centre alerted the construction workers and asked for their help. They quickly ran over with a fire extinguisher and used water hoses to stave off the flames."

A video clip of the workers trying to put out the blaze was posted on Facebook.

The SCDF said they responded to the fire at about 1.30pm, which involved a car's engine compartment.

They extinguished it using two compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

A van had also caught fire earlier that morning, with videos of it circulating on Facebook. SCDF said they were alerted to the blaze at the open-air carpark of Block 30, Telok Blangah Rise at around 10.50am.

Firefighters used two compressed air foam backpacks, and one water jet to put out the blaze.

That night, a car caught fire at about 8.55pm at the foot of Block 75B Redhill Road. SCDF extinguished the engine fire using compressed air foam backpacks, fire extinguishers and a hose reel. A resident in the estate, Mr Oscar Ooi, 25 called the police, before calling TNP.

All three fires are being investigated.