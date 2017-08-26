Three vehicles damaged after taxi catches fire in Sengkang

Nobody was injured in the fire.

A fire believed to have started in a taxi spread and damaged two other cars - a Mercedes and a Volkswagen - in a Sengkang multi-storey carpark yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted around 6am and dispatched a fire engine, two Red Rhinos, a fire bike, and a support vehicle to Block 117D, Rivervale Drive.

Its spokesman said the fire involved a car's engine compartment and was put out with a water jet and a hosereel jet.

No one was injured.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, 58, said he heard an explosion at 5.10am and smelled smoke 20 minutes later.

"When I went down at about 6am, I saw that the fire was huge," the retiree added. - CHARMAINE SOH