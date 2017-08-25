Three vehicles damaged in Sengkang carpark fire

A Mercedes, a Volkswagen and a taxi were damaged in a fire that broke out early on Friday (Aug 25) morning at the multi-storey carpark of Block 117D, Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper they sent a fire engine, two Red Rhinos, a fire bike and a support vehicle to the scene.

An SCDF spokesman said: "The fire involved an engine compartment of a car and was extinguished by SCDF with one water jet and one hosereel jet."

No one was injured.

When TNP arrived at the scene at around 10.15am, the taxi had been removed while the two cars were still there.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, 58, told TNP he saw a taxi on fire at the multi-storey carpark beside his block.

He heard the sound of an explosion at around 5.10am and smelled smoke about 20 minutes later.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF TAN JING KIA

The retiree told TNP: "The explosion sounded like something heavy had dropped and when I went down at about 6am. The fire was huge."

Another resident in a nearby block, who did not want to be named, said: "I got back from the market at around 6.15am when I heard the sirens and saw the firemen putting out the fire."