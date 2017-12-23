Throw your child a princess party

Miss Cara Nicole Neo as Book Princess (in gold, foreground). Her sister Jana Ann plays Snow Princess (background, second from right).

After making waves with the country's first Singapore Mermaid School in 2015, Miss Cara Nicole Neo has decided to expand her business by working some magic on land with The Academy of Enchantment.

An entrepreneur and performer at heart, the 25-year-old's idea of the princess party entertainment initiative was sparked two years ago, while she was busy with her commitments as professional mermaid performer and alter ego Syrena.

Miss Neo, who plays the Ice Queen, Book Princess and Mermaid Princess, told The New Paper: "Our mission is to continue to do what we are known best for at the mermaid school - make magic and help little ones and their families create unforgettable memories."

Launching on Dec 30, the fairytale-inspired Academy of Enchantment offers two main services - specialised princess workshops on a weekly to monthly basis featuring activities ranging from crafts to dancing ($90 for each child and an accompanying adult), as well as customisable premium princess parties with music, dance, games and "royal surprises" (starting from $550).

Miss Neo - who was a Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finalist - said she was selective when casting the princess performers.

AUDITION

Shortlisted applicants had to undergo a princess audition, which included segments of singing and reading to determine which princess they are most suited to play.

Cast members have to undergo rigorous training programmes that instruct them on the subtleties of princess mannerisms, movements, vocal techniques, make-up techniques and improvisation - which is "extremely important when surrounded by children asking the darndest questions".

Miss Neo, her sister, 19-year-old National University of Singapore undergraduate Jana Ann and Miss Universe Singapore 2017 first runner-up Rudihra Ramathas are among her team of 10 princesses.

Despite holding a full-time job as a pricing analyst, Miss Ramathas, 26, was thrilled when she was cast as the Arabian Princess.

"I think it is a beautiful, magical and empowering way to interact with children and put a smile on their faces," she added.

The Academy of Enchantment imports custom gowns and wigs from Europe and the US and engages a wig stylist to frequently maintain and restyle each wig, but such attention to detail comes at a cost.

Miss Ramathas said: "We have ornate costumes that require modifying movements sometimes, and some of us, like myself, have massive and extremely heavy wigs to don, which means we have to readjust our balance."

The Academy of Enchantment's Royal Launch will take place at the loft above KARA Cafe & Dessert Bar at Bukit Timah Road on Dec 30 at 2pm.

Little ones can enjoy an afternoon filled with song, dance, special appearances by the Never Never Land Mermaids of the Singapore Mermaid School and seven princesses.

Tickets are at $70 a child from www.academyofenchantment.com/royal-launch

