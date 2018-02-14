Thundery showers expected on first two days of Chinese New Year

Besides red packets and festive oranges, have an umbrella or raincoat ready when you go visiting on the first two days of Chinese New Year.

Thundery showers are forecast on Friday and Saturday afternoon, with temperatures expected to hit highs of 34 deg C and lows of 24 deg C, according to the four-day weather outlook on the National Environment Agency website.

Last year, a monsoon surge affecting the South China Sea and surrounding region gave Singaporeans a wet Chinese New Year. On the third day, a double rainbow appeared after heavy showers.

Transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit will be extending selected train and bus services on the eve of Chinese New Year tomorrow.

SMRT said in a statement yesterday that it would be extending its services on the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT.

The last trains from those lines will depart earliest at 1.15am (the last train from HarbourFront on the Circle Line) on Friday and latest at 3.10am (the last train from Choa Chu Kang on the Bukit Panjang LRT).

SMRT will also be extending operational hours on some of its bus services, with services available till as late as 3.15am for some services in Choa Chu Kang.