Tiger Sky Tower to reopen today

The Tiger Sky Tower at Sentosa will reopen today, over three months after it was closed due to an incident that stranded 39 people in mid-air for four hours.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) told The Straits Times yesterday that it gave permission for the Sky Tower to resume operations on Tuesday, after it inspected the repairs and rectification measures by the company.

It added that a report from the specialist professional engineer appointed by the ride operator, Sky Tower Pte Ltd, stated that the Aug 12 breakdown was caused by a drive unit that overheated.

It also noted that the rescue was hampered by the failure of the manual winch used to bring the gondola to the ground when the drive unit malfunctions.

The Straits Times understands that the gondola was ultimately lowered using the overheated drive unit. The authority has concurred with the engineer's conclusions.

The faulty drive unit has since been replaced. As a precaution, unaffected areas of the ride were also inspected.