Tighter licensing rules for pet businesses from April 1

Pet shops and pet farms will face tighter licensing regulations from Saturday.

The new rules will improve the housing and management of animals, enhance traceability of animals and accountability of pet businesses, and improve healthcare, Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a press release yesterday.

The changes include:

If two or more dogs are kept together, they must be compatible and be able to move, turn around without hitting the sides of the kennel, stand upright, lie down and stretch.

All retired breeding dogs must be kept separately from breeding dogs and segregated by sex.

Puppies must be microchipped by nine weeks old and kittens microchipped by 12 weeks old.

All breeding dogs must undergo an annual health check by a licensed veterinarian.