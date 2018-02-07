Tighter security means longer waiting times at checkpoints during CNY

Those headed across the Causeway over the Chinese New Year holiday should expect longer waiting times at the checkpoints due to tighter checks, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

Outgoing traffic through the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints is expected to build up from Saturday to Thursday, the eve of Chinese New Year.

ICA said the checkpoints would also see heavy traffic in both directions from Feb 16 - the first day of Chinese New Year - to Feb 20.

"Security at our checkpoints remains the ICA's top priority against any potential threats to Singapore," it said.

The BioScreen system, which captures the thumbprints of arriving and departing travellers, has been implemented progressively at all checkpoints.

"With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time," ICA said. "Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible."

Travellers can check the ICA website www.ica.gov.sg for details. - NG HUIWEN