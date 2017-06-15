Timbre Group to run new Yishun hawker centre

The new Yishun Park Hawker Centre with 45 cooked food stalls and about 750 seats will open in September.

There will be built-in tray-return facilities and family-friendly features, such as child-friendly toilet facilities and seating designed for families.

Visitors can work off their meals at a Games Square in the hawker centre, which will have pinball machines and arcade games, among other things.

Sports matches will also be aired on large screens at the Games Square on selected days.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday that the centre will be managed by Timbre Group on a not-for-profit basis.

To ensure that the meals are kept affordable, each stall will have at least one basic meal priced at $3.

Timbre Group will also set aside two "incubator stalls" for potential hawkers to sustain the hawker trade and support new entrants.

These hawkers will go through a one-year incubation period, after which Timbre Group will help place them in its network of food and beverage outlets or refer them to NEA to apply for a stall in other centres.

A three-in-one mobile application to allow consumers to utilise cashless payments with store credits and place orders electronically will be launched in the next six months.

Timbre Group also proposed implementing a radio frequency identification tray return system integrated with the centralised dishwashing area to free up cleaners to focus on cleaning tables and common areas.