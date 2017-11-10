Time captured in travelling exhibition

Remember the Super Simon game? From now until Nov 29 at the Toa Payoh Public Library, visitors can play with a working set of the memory game, which was popular in the 1970s to 1980s.

It is one of 40 objects - including a 14th-edition Encyclopaedia Britannica from 1929 and a HP-35 scientific calculator from 1973 - on display at Frozen in Time: Time Capsules in Singapore, a new travelling exhibition produced by the National Heritage Board.

The exhibition will run for a year across various public libraries in Singapore.