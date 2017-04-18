Timeline of Mr Othman's contributions to Singapore

1924 Born in Singapore.

1946 Joins Malay-language newspaper, Utusan Melayu, as a clerk. A week later, one of the paper's founders, Mr Yusof Ishak (who later becomes Singapore's first president), offers him a position as reporter. Also dabbles in writing fiction and publishes several horror books.

1948 Posted to Kuala Lumpur to assist in the paper's operations there.

1950 Selected to take up a diploma in journalism in London on a Colonial Development Scholarship.

1951 Returns to Malaya and is promoted to chief reporter of Utusan, a post that brings him back to Singapore. Elected secretary of the Singapore Printing Employees' Union.

1953 Represents Malaya Publishing House workers in their demand for higher wages.

1954 Joins People's Action Party (PAP) days after its formation, as part of the Malay Affairs Bureau.

1959 Invited to be chairman of Changi Geylang PAP branch. Fielded as the PAP candidate in the Malay-majority United Malays National Organisation-controlled Kampong Kembangan ward.

1963 Becomes Singapore's first Minister for Social Affairs, the only Malay Cabinet member then. Wins the Pasir Panjang seat by fewer than 1,000 votes, remaining as the constituency's Member of Parliament until 1981. 1965 One of 10 leaders who sign the Independence of Singapore Agreement on Aug 9,

1965. Later takes over the culture portfolio from Mr S. Rajaratnam and becomes Minister for Culture and Social Affairs when the two ministries merge.

1966 Sets up a sports department within the Culture and Social Affairs Ministry and sees to the construction of the National Stadium. The stadium officially opens in 1973. Also involved in the implementation of the Administration of Muslim Law Act, which addresses the functions and jurisdiction of key Muslim institutions in Singapore.

1971 Chairs the National Sports Promotion Board, which is set up to streamline the administration of national sports programmes and champion a Sports for All programme.

1975 Helps implement the Mosque Building Fund, to which working Muslims contribute each month via their Central Provident Fund accounts to help build mosques in new towns.

1977 Relinquishes social affairs portfolio but continues as Minister without Portfolio and is appointed ambassador to Indonesia.

1981 Retires from politics.

1990 Awarded the Order of Nila Utama (2nd Class), one of Singapore's highest national honours