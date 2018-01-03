Singapore

Tiny tots get VIP treatment for first day

Jan 03, 2018 06:00 am

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee meeting PAP Community Foundation (PCF) pre-schoolers at Sparkletots@Marsiling yesterday for their first day at school.

Sparkletots@Marsiling, which started in 2016, is PCF's first large childcare centre. It has about 230 children aged from two months to six years old.

