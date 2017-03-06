Tip us off and win $100 Texas Chicken vouchers

Miss Parveen Banu was driving to work last month when she came across a car that had overturned after colliding with another car on Sembawang Road.

She called The New Paper hotline. When asked why she decided to tip us off, the 35-year-old civil servant said: "It looked like quite a major accident.

"It was just a story that had to be covered."

A woman passenger in the overturned car was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Her husband had been driving her to work on her birthday. The story was published on Feb 23.

On Feb 21, TNP received a tip-off about a fire at Block 138, Bedok Reservoir Road.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters had to rescue a man who was standing on a ledge outside a bedroom on the fourth storey.

The caller, a 40-year-old security officer who declined to be named, is a loyal TNP reader who has followed the paper since it was launched in 1988.

