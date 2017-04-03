Tips from Case

Mr Loy York Jiun, executive director of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), told The New Paper that there are 35 firms accredited under the CaseTrust-SVTA Joint Accreditation Scheme for motoring businesses.

He said: "In order to qualify for the CaseTrust mark, applicants are required to implement consumer-friendly policies, have proper dispute resolution procedures, conform to ethical advertising practices and provide structured training for staff."

Companies also have to take up a $50,000 insurance bond to protect the consumers' deposits in the event of an unresolved dispute.

Mr Loy advises customers to do research on car dealers by looking up reviews and feedback from past customers on online forums and websites to find out about their backgrounds and service quality.

He said: "Put down important terms, such as the delivery date, in writing.

"Claims made should be put in writing to prevent potential disputes as it is not easy to enforce verbal agreements.

"Always negotiate to pay as low a deposit as possible upon signing the contract. Do not make full payment upfront to the parallel importer."

In the event of an unresolved dispute, customers can approach Case at www.case.org.sg or call 6100-0315 for further assistance.- ISABELLE LIEW