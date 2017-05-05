Tips from Case when engaging contractors

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said the number of complaints involving renovation contractors had dropped by 13 per cent from 2014 to 2016.

Case executive director Loy York Jiun said that when engaging a contractor, customers should ask for quotations that clearly list the breakdown of the cost for each item of the renovation work.

"They should work out a schedule with the contractor, setting clear deadlines for completion of the renovation works," he said.

"Any payment for services should be rendered progressively, and at no time should they make full payment or close to full payment upfront."

He added that customers are also encouraged to engage an accredited contractor by CaseTrust, as these contractors are required to protect the customers' first deposits against closure, winding up and/or liquidation of the business by way of a performance bond.

Customers with unresolved disputes may contact Case for further assistance at 6100-0315, or visit its website www.case.org.sg