Tips to stay safe in cyberspace
Always be cautious of public Wi-Fi networks, said Symantec's consumer business unit security advocate Nick Savvides.
Given the readily accessible public Wi-Fi networks in Singapore - there will be 14,000 free Wireless@SG access points ready for use next month, with the number rising to 20,000 by 2018 - Mr Savvides shared with The New Paper some tips for users to protect themselves:
- Don't do your online banking or any important communication using public hotspots
- Always update your phone and its apps to minimise security issues
- Use a virtual private network (VPN), such as Norton's WiFi Privacy, to encrypt the data sent out via your phone
- Make sure you are using a legitimate hotspot by checking to confirm the network name and connection process
- Turn off file-sharing services at public hotspots