Singapore

Tips to stay safe in cyberspace

Ronald Loh
Reporter
Mar 06, 2017 06:00 am

Always be cautious of public Wi-Fi networks, said Symantec's consumer business unit security advocate Nick Savvides.

Given the readily accessible public Wi-Fi networks in Singapore - there will be 14,000 free Wireless@SG access points ready for use next month, with the number rising to 20,000 by 2018 - Mr Savvides shared with The New Paper some tips for users to protect themselves:

  • Don't do your online banking or any important communication using public hotspots
  • Always update your phone and its apps to minimise security issues
  • Use a virtual private network (VPN), such as Norton's WiFi Privacy, to encrypt the data sent out via your phone
  • Make sure you are using a legitimate hotspot by checking to confirm the network name and connection process
  • Turn off file-sharing services at public hotspots
cybercrimetechnologysmartphone

Ronald Loh

Reporter
rloh@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ronald Loh