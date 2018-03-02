TNP Adventure Hunt is back

“Unforgettable.”

That was the word used by Mr Alvin Teo, 27, when asked to describe his experience in the TNP Adventure Hunt last year.

Mr Teo, who finished second in the inaugural edition of the event, had signed up with his girlfriend, Ms Chor Kia Kwee, 26, an accounts specialist, after seeing an advertisement in The New Paper. They won $588.

Said Mr Teo, a customer service executive: “Even if we had not won anything, just finishing the race was an achievement in itself.”

After a successful event last year, the TNP Adventure Hunt returns on March 17 for just the second time.

This year, there will be fresh challenges for participants. In contrast to last year’s theme, which was more urban in nature, this year’s arena will see Singapore’s arts district transformed into an actual jungle.

Competitors will journey through a series of obstacles that will test their physical and mental limits.

Those interested must form a team of two to take part in the event, which will be held at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ from 1pm to 5.30pm.

The team with the fastest time and best score will win the top prize of $1,888. The second prize is $588 and the third prize, $388. Apart from the top three prizes, all participants stand a chance to win up to one million STAR$ (equivalent to $1,000 CapitaVouchers). All teams will also receive a $30 CapitaVoucher.

Registration for the event is free.

Research engineer Foo Jit Soon, 33, expressed delight at how the whole event was planned.

Mr Foo, who won last year’s event with his girlfriend, Ms Kong Cherlynn, 28, also a research engineer, said: “The most challenging aspect of the race was deciphering the clues to the next station, but it was definitely satisfying to do so.”

A new element this year is the Best Dressed segment, which will see the team with the best jungle outfit awarded a speaker set worth more than $300.

There will also be entertainment provided by percussion band Sambiesta, which specialises in fusing Afro-Brazilian percussion with funk, as well as a hip-hop dance performance.

Mr Teo has already registered for TNP Adventure Hunt 2018. He said: “It really strengthened our relationship because it is a shared memory that both of us can look back fondly on.”

FYI

WHAT: TNP Adventure Hunt 2018

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm to 5.30pm

WHERE: Bugis Junction and Bugis+

For registration and more details, visit http://www.tnp.sg/adventurehunt