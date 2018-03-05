TNP Adventure Hunt returns for a second time

Unforgettable. That was the word used by Mr Alvin Teo, 27, when asked about his experience in the TNP Adventure Hunt last year.

Mr Teo, who finished second in the inaugural edition of the event, had signed up with his girlfriend, Ms Chor Kia Kwee, 26, an accounts specialist, after seeing an advertisement in The New Paper. They won $588.

The TNP Adventure Hunt returns on March 17 for the second time.

This year, there will be fresh challenges for participants.

In contrast to last year's more urban theme, this year's competition will see Singapore's arts district transformed into a jungle-like arena.

Competitors will journey through a series of obstacles that will test their physical and mental limits.

Those interested must form a team of two for the event, which will be at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ from 1pm to 5.30pm.

The team with the fastest time and best score will win the top prize of $1,888.

The second prize is $588 and the third prize, $388.

All participants also stand a chance to win up to one million CapitaLand STAR$ (equivalent to $1,000 worth of CapitaVouchers).

All teams will also receive a $30 CapitaVoucher.

Registration for TNP Adventure Hunt 2018 - Save The Jungle is free.

Research engineer Foo Jit Soon, 33, won last year's event with his girlfriend, Ms Kong Cherlynn, 28, also a research engineer.

He said: "The most challenging aspect of the race was deciphering the clues to the next station, but it was definitely satisfying to do so."

A new element this year is the Best Dressed segment, which will see the team with the best jungle outfit awarded a speaker set worth $320.

There will also be entertainment by percussion band Sambiesta, which specialises in fusing Afro-Brazilian percussion beats with funk, as well as a hip-hop dance performance.

Mr Teo has already registered for this year's hunt.

He said: "It really strengthened our relationship because it is a shared memory that both of us can look back fondly on."

FYI

WHAT

TNP Adventure Hunt 2018

WHEN

March 17, 1pm to 5.30pm

WHERE

Bugis Junction and Bugis+.

For registration and details, visit www.tnp.sg/adventurehunt