TNP attracts younger readers

The latest Nielsen Media Index report shows that for more than four in 10 local adults (44.4 per cent), print newspapers continue to be their staple read. One in five (19.5 per cent) turn to digital sources for their daily news fix.

The New Paper had a combined print and digital readership of 5.7 per cent. The Straits Times is still the most-read English newspaper here, with a combined readership reach of 28.8 per cent on an average daily basis.

TNP has the highest proportion (25.4 per cent) of readers aged 15 to 29 years among local papers. The Business Times had a combined readership of 2.2 per cent.

Lianhe Zaobao kept its No. 1 place on the Chinese-language newspaper chart, with a combined daily readership of 14.7 per cent among Chinese readers.

The survey of nearly 4,700 people aged 15 and above also showed that news consumption was one of the fastest growing online activities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

