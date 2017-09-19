TNP headline gave wrong impression of Minister Teo's remarks

The New Paper's headline, "We can't protect workers at the cost of progress" (Sept 16), on Minister Josephine Teo's closing remarks at the Milken Institute Asia Summit, was grossly inaccurate.

It gave the impression that the Government is taking a hands-off approach towards Singaporean workers affected by technological disruptions.

This is not true. What Minister Teo said was that Singapore's strategies to prepare our businesses and people for jobs of the future have to evolve.

Government is mindful that businesses cannot win with technology and innovation at the expense of our workers, nor will it be possible for workers to be protected from technological disruptions in the economy.

To help both workers and businesses adapt and transform, the Government has put in place a range of support measures.

Minister Teo's remarks were to assure workers that the Government, businesses and workers must work together to achieve success in the future.

The New Paper's headline ignores the Government's call for solidarity among businesses and workers to thrive in our future economy.

MS SOFFY HARIYANTI

DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER