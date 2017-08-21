TNP New Face 2017: Lim Jiow Ting (Kiki)

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Kiki, 15, stars in local television drama Tanglin as Mandy, a close friend of supporting characters Joy (Christina Kydoniefs) and Amir (Mujahid Mahamood).

She considers it her greatest achievement to date.

Kiki has been acting since she was seven or eight.

For her, learning to perform in front of the camera has been her biggest challenge yet.

"When I started, I was nervous about the people behind the camera, so I stuttered when I said the lines.

"I was advised to pretend there was nobody there and to act naturally. Now, I am good and comfortable in front of the camera."

Kiki decided to try out for New Face 2017 to gain experience and make new friends.

She said: "Modelling has always been a passion of mine, but I have never really had the chance to model, so I am really happy to be in the Top 20."

KIKI CREATES

Chocomallow Frost from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

It contains coffee extract, chocolate powder, chococoated beans and marshmallows with a drizzle of caramel.

She said: “It boasts a sweetness that suits my personality and taste.”