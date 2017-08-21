TNP reader gets $100 voucher for calling hotline about turtles

Mr Rayson Tan, 55, was about to call it a night when his niece sent videos of hawksbill turtles that she and her husband had seen at East Coast Park.

A total of 32 hatchlings were safely guided into the sea by Mr Tan's niece Cynthia Chia, 28, her husband, four other people and National Parks Board staff.

She told her family in their WhatsApp group chat about the turtles, and Mr Tan called The New Paper's hotline.

The businessman said: "My niece was excited when she found the turtles. It is not every day that you see them."

He felt it was rare for such an incident to happen in Singapore and it needed to be shared.

The report was published last Friday.

Mr Tan is a loyal supporter of TNP, making sure to pick up a copy daily.

He said the report brought back memories of his experiences two weeks ago in Lombok, Indonesia, when he went scuba diving and saw turtles.

Another reader called the TNP hotline on Aug 1 about a 16-year-old boy who died after a 2.4km run during his physical education lesson.

The report was published online at tnp.sg that afternoon and in the print edition of the newspaper the next day.

Each hotline caller will receive a $100 Peranakan high-tea set voucher for two at The Peranakan Singapore.

We value your tips and feedback, so keep them coming. Call us at 1800-733-4455, SMS or MMS 9477-8899, or e-mail tnp@sph.com.sg