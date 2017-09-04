TNP reader 'wanted to raise awareness' about fire

The car had caught fire in Sengkang.

After learning that his sister-in-law's car had caught fire in Sengkang on Aug 25, Mr Shee Gim Cheng, 45, immediately called The New Paper hotline to alert us to the incident.

The manager said: "I wanted to raise awareness so the relevant authorities would know about it."

He has been a loyal TNP reader for 29 years and reads both the print and online versions daily.

In another incident, Mr Joshua De Rozario e-mailed TNP to relate how his friend was hit in a road accident in Johor Baru and later died.

Wanting to inform the public on what to do if they are in a similar situation, Mr De Rozario, 25, a student, said: "TNP was the first paper that came to mind."

The report was published last Thursday.

Each hotline caller will receive a $100 Peranakan high-tea voucher for two at The Peranakan Singapore.

We value your tips and feedback, so keep them coming.

Call us at 1800-733-4455, SMS or MMS 9477-8899, or e-mail tnp@sph.com.sg