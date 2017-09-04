Singapore

TNP reader 'wanted to raise awareness' about fire

TNP reader &#039;wanted to raise awareness&#039; about fire
The car had caught fire in Sengkang. PHOTO: TNP READER
Mavis Wong
Sep 04, 2017 06:00 am

After learning that his sister-in-law's car had caught fire in Sengkang on Aug 25, Mr Shee Gim Cheng, 45, immediately called The New Paper hotline to alert us to the incident.

The manager said: "I wanted to raise awareness so the relevant authorities would know about it."

He has been a loyal TNP reader for 29 years and reads both the print and online versions daily.

In another incident, Mr Joshua De Rozario e-mailed TNP to relate how his friend was hit in a road accident in Johor Baru and later died.

Wanting to inform the public on what to do if they are in a similar situation, Mr De Rozario, 25, a student, said: "TNP was the first paper that came to mind."

The report was published last Thursday.

Mr Justinian Tan (third from left) died early yesterday, and Mr Brandon Thenerd Yeo (in white) broke a thigh bone after they were hit by a car.
Singapore

Singaporean dies after Johor hit-and-run

Each hotline caller will receive a $100 Peranakan high-tea voucher for two at The Peranakan Singapore.

We value your tips and feedback, so keep them coming.

Call us at 1800-733-4455, SMS or MMS 9477-8899, or e-mail tnp@sph.com.sg

accidentCarfire

Mavis Wong

Read articles by Mavis Wong