TNP readers get free pie from Don Your Personal Pie Club for Pi Day

Readers got a bite-sized Signature Canape Pie, a $2 voucher and a copy of the day's issue of TNP.

It may not have been a public holiday yesterday, but it was still a special day for maths enthusiast and foodies alike.

Pi Day, first celebrated in 1988 by San Francisco's Planetarium, has grown into a day for many around the world to stuff their faces with pies while solving mind-boggling puzzles.

To celebrate, The New Paper partnered with Don Your Personal Pie Club and distributed freebies at Raffles Place during lunchtime.

Unfazed by the drizzle, many people went for the event and a snaking queue quickly formed.

Those who had downloaded the free TNP app and shared an article on their social media or through e-mail became happy recipients of a bite-sized Signature Canape Pie and a $2 voucher to be used at participating Don Your Personal Pie Club outlets.

Readers were also given a copy of TNP at the distribution point.

AVID READER

Mr Patrick Tan, 67, an avid reader of TNP, was first in line having found out about the event through the previous day's issue.

"I enjoy how easily digestible The New Paper is," he said.

"Without it, I would not have found out about the giveaway today."