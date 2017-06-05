TNP readers have their ears to the ground

Unregistered food handlers being arrested by plainclothes officers during an operation at the Geylang Serai Bazaar.

Mr Theva Raju was passing by Little India last Thursday when he came across an accident scene in Serangoon Road, with a pool of blood in a field.

Earlier, an on-duty Traffic Police officer was lying there with horrific injuries after his motorcycle had collided with a van. He later died.

Mr Theva called The New Paper. He said: "Every one should know to drive safely on our roads. An innocent soul was killed."

As of last Friday, the story had more than 3,000 shares.

Another reader who called was Ms Alice Tan, who was upset after discovering two oBikes submerged in the Whampoa River. The article was published on May 27 and received over 1,100 shares on TNP's website, as of last Friday.

Ms Tan, who started reading TNP only last year, said she felt disappointed at the actions of irresponsible bike users.

She wanted to raise awareness to prevent the abuse of public-sharing bikes.

Ms Tan, who provided a photo of the submerged bicycles, said: "I was glad a police report was made. I hope the suppliers can be alerted to find solutions and prevent further misuse of the bicycles."

Another hotline caller last week was a Simei resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Singh. He arrived home to find at least 200 bees swarming around his flat at Block 134.

Mr Singh, who has been reading the TNP sports section for 20 years, thought it was practical that the media be informed.

He said: "Since most people in Singapore live in HDB flats, I wanted to reach out to other residents. By sharing my family's experience, I hope they will be prepared for such a situation."

He said a representative from East Coast-Fengshan Town Council visited his flat last Tuesday.

Another hotline caller had notified TNP about the arrest of 22 food handlers at Geylang Serai Bazaar. The story was published on May 31.

For sharing such tip-offs, each hotline caller will receive a $100 voucher to redeem The Peranakan High Tea Set and D24 Durian Chendol for two at 442, Orchard Road, Level 2, Claymore Connect.

We value and appreciate your calls and e-mails, so keep them coming. You can call 1800-733-4455, SMS or MMS 9477-8899 or e-mail us at tnp@sph.com.sg