Toa Payoh man pierced by screw inserted into lemon peel

He was walking his two pugs in front of Block 113, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Sunday when a 5cm-long screw pierced his slipper and into his left foot, making him scream in pain.

Mr Nicholas Ang, 37, a pastry chef who owns The White Ombre bakery, ripped off his slipper and found the screw had been inserted into a lemon peel.He told The New Paper yesterday: "The screw went in about 1cm into my flesh... it hurt and I bled profusely. It wasn't visibly rusty but I was worried about infections."

Two residents from the ground floor rushed out, one with a first-aid kit, to help him.

"After they helped to clean the wound with alcohol, we looked around and found about 10 screws in lemon peels... with their spikes facing up," he said.

Mr Ang's father drove him to a clinic.

He got a tetanus jab, antibiotics, painkillers and an antiseptic wash, for about $120.

He then filed a report at the Boon Teck Neighbourhood Police Post.

The police are investigating the incident.

Said Mr Ang: "Families, the elderly and young children... anyone could have been injured... I don't understand why anyone would do this."