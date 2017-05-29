Toddler breaks leg, grandmother taken to hospital after teen cycles into her

The 65-year-old was carrying her 13-month-old grandchild when she was hit, and the toddler allegedly broke her right leg.

A woman was taken to hospital after a cyclist allegedly rode into her outside a condominium in Pasir Ris.

The 65-year-old was carrying her 13-month-old grandchild when it happened, and she said the toddler broke her right leg, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday (May 27).



The incident occurred along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 1pm on May 14.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it received a call for ambulance assistance at about 1.11pm and took one person to Changi General Hospital.

Madam Lin Zhenghua’s husband, Mr Xia Yuzhang, told Wanbao that they had just exited the condominium’s gate and were walking to the bus stop when the accident occurred.

Said Mr Xia, 68: “I saw my wife hit by a cyclist, then the other two bicycles behind also knocked into the first one.”

Madam Lin told Wanbao that she was still shaken by the incident. “Luckily I was holding onto my grandchild’s hand, if not it would be unthinkable if her head hit the ground,” she said. “Afterwards, I fainted.”

Passers-by helped her to the bus stop nearby, where she would be out of the path of pedestrians.

She woke up in Changi General Hospital and stayed there for two days before she was discharged.

Initially, they did not know their grandchild was hurt, until they found that she would not stop crying. She was taken to the hospital for a check-up that day and doctors found that her right leg was broken.

While the grandparents were grateful that the toddler, who had just learned how to walk, did not suffer more severe injuries, they were unhappy that the cyclists “did not apologise”.

However, the parents of the teenager who rode into Madam Lin visited them in hospital.

- THE STRAITS TIMES