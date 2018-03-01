Toddler rescued from the care of suspected drug traffickers

When Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided a hotel room in Joo Chiat on Tuesday, they found more than just 640g of heroin.

Earlier, they also found a one-year-old boy.

His caregiver, a 33-year-old Singaporean woman, had been arrested on Monday for suspected drug trafficking, CNB said yesterday.

She was picked up around Kinta Road near Farrer Park MRT station and was found with 195g of heroin and 27g of methamphetamine, or Ice.

Another 20 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and Ice were found in her hideout near Roberts Lane.

Messages on her phone led CNB officers to suspect she had a baby, which she initially denied. She later admitted she was the caregiver of a child, who had been left with other suspected drug traffickers.

In an operation the next day, CNB officers spotted the toddler with a 51-year-old male suspected drug trafficker around Joo Chiat Road. CNB officers immediately rescued the boy and arrested the man.

This led the officers to the Joo Chiat hotel room, where two women suspects, 38 and 41, were arrested.

CNB officers are searching for the toddler's biological mother, who is wanted for drug offences.

A31-year-old CNB officer who raided the room said: "It was shocking because I would think any responsible caregiver would watch over the child carefully. They were more interested in their drug business than the welfare of the child."

The officer, who has a toddler, said children that age tend to put things in their mouths and the boy could have easily ingested the drugs.

CHANGED DIAPERS

He added: "Our officers... changed his diapers and made milk for him. I am glad to know the child is now with the Child Protective Service and that our intervention prevented him from being exposed to further risk."

Another man, 34, who had booked the hotel room was arrested at his Rivervale Drive home and is being investigated for drug trafficking offences.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects, all Singaporeans, are ongoing.