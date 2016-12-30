Top up Cepas cards with credit, debit cards from Jan 1

Commuters will be able to use their credit and debit cards to top up their Cepas cards from Jan 1.

Cards from any bank can be used at General Ticketing Machines (GTMs) at all MRT stations.

All foreign-issued credit and debit cards will also be accepted, Transit Link said yesterday.

No convenience fee will be levied, but prevailing foreign exchange rates will be applied by the card-issuing banks.

There are no additional charges for Singapore-issued cards.

The maximum daily top-up limit will also be increased from $40 to $100 per credit or debit card a day.

Cepas cards include ez-link cards and Nets FlashPay cards, as well as concession cards. A pilot for credit and debit card top-ups has been ongoing since July 1.

Before the launch, cash top-up accounted for 63 per cent of total top-up value at GTMs, while cashless payment via Nets made up about 37 per cent of top-up value.

After the launch, the number of transactions using credit/debit cards rose from 800 on the first day to about 1,800 a day last month.