Top consumer staples stocks

Long-term investors of these three Singapore-based consumer staples companies would be glad to know that they all reported higher diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) in the first quarter of this year.

For instance, Best World's diluted EPS of 3.53 cents was a 62.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Hanwell's EPS of 0.15 cents was a 36.4 per cent jump year-on-year, while Food Empire saw a 56 per cent leap over the same period.

Here is more information about these companies:

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL

The company distributes a range of skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products to customers through its direct selling network in 12 markets.

HANWELL HOLDINGS

The firm primarily supplies provisions and household consumer products such as rice, oil and detergents locally, as well as in Malaysia and China.

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS

The Singapore brand sells its products, which range from instant beverage to frozen convenience food, to approximately 50 countries.