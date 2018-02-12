Total dedication for Total Defence illustration

Think Inc's creative director Kelvin Chan and Nexus came up with an artwork that will be used as a puzzle for this year's Total Defence Day.

See the illustration on the facing page? It has 1,000 elements, including around 500 tiny figures.

Now try to find the 35 different acts shown that reflect the five pillars of Total Defence.

If that is tough, imagine what it was like for Mr Kelvin Chan, who spent two months on the project.

The former infographics journalist with The New Paper is Think Inc's creative director.

Think Inc is TNP's award-winning art department that also provides commercial services such as illustrations, infographics and more to external clients.

Last November, Mr Chan, 47, worked with the Ministry of Defence's Central National Education Office, Nexus, for this year's Total Defence Day, which is on Thursday.

The project transformed into an artwork reminiscent of a Where's Wally puzzle that took two months to complete.

Some of the 35 actions are of young adults helping the elderly cross the street and people of different races standing in front of a large TV cheering on Joseph Schooling at the 2016 Olympics.

They reflect the five pillars of Total Defence - military, civil, psychological, economic and social defence.

It will be made into activity sheets for pre-school and primary school children. There is a colouring page and a Where's Wally-style picture hunt, where children can look for the acts of Total Defence.

While most Singaporeans are aware of Total Defence as a concept and believe in its importance, some may not know they are already putting it into action in their everyday lives. Nexus director, Colonel Joseph Tan

Director of Nexus, Colonel Joseph Tan, told TNP they were glad to work with Mr Chan to create an innovative way to learn about Total Defence.

"While most Singaporeans are aware of Total Defence as a concept and believe in its importance, some may not know that they are already putting it into action in their everyday lives.

"We hope the puzzle will be a starting point for what it takes to keep Singapore safe, strong and secure," he said.

CHALLENGING, BUT WORTH IT

For Mr Chan, creating the artwork was daunting and tedious.

Besides the actions, he also had to think of places and mascots - such as national water agency PUB's Water Wally - that reflect Singapore.

He spent two weeks drawing by hand, then colouring it using his iPad and Photoshop.

The Photoshop file of his artwork had 50 to 60 layers, making it difficult to juggle between different sections.

He told TNP: "They are drawn pretty small, so I had to zoom in to add details. When I am working on one corner, something from another corner might have moved."

Mr Chan spent many late nights in the office, returning home only around 1am or 2am.

His children offered valuable feedback. His daughter, Raelynn, 18, is studying animation and game design at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. His son, Kieran, 14, is also artistically inclined.

They reviewed his artwork, checking the scale of his characters and choosing the colour palette to ensure the artwork was not overpowered by any single colour. This ensured the puzzle remained challenging.

Said Mr Chan: "They were my extra pair of eyes."

And seeing his work come together at the end felt amazing.

"It was great. Other campaigns have Where's Wally puzzles too, but never to this magnitude," he said.

The project reminded him of the importance of Total Defence.

"Things like psychological defence are not usually mentioned. It is part of the five pillars, but we take it for granted," Mr Chan said.

"Being a parent and Singaporean, I think it is good kids are taught these things. I believe with this puzzle, they are made aware of Total Defence, like the importance of learning first aid or saving for the future."