Total Defence: Using app to save lives

CIVIL DEFENCE

He is only 21, but Mr Eugene Seah has already helped several strangers in the midst of cardiac arrests by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them within the last two years.

Mr Seah, who is now doing national service, became passionate about saving lives after joining the St John Ambulance Brigade at Gan Eng Seng School.

He said: "As a boy, I was fascinated with the inside of an ambulance and the sirens."

After graduating, Mr Seah decided to get his CPR+AED (automated external defibrillator) Certification.

He downloaded the myResponder app by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which alerts responders to cardiac arrest cases within a 400mradius.

SCDF said more than 36,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch in 2015, while over 12,700 have registered as responders.

Mr Seah had just reached home when he received his first notification from the app on May 8, 2015, about a week after he downloaded it.

"I cycled over in a hurry, unsure of what to expect," he said.

He saw a family member was already compressing the chest of the victim.

"But I noticed she was doing it wrongly, so I took over until the SCDF arrived a few minutes later," he added.

During a cardiac arrest, chances of survival drop by 10 per cent for every minute CPR is delayed.

He said the family members were crying while he performed CPR and asked if everything would be all right.

Said Mr Seah: "I could only say, 'I'll try my best.'"

He does not know whether the victim survived.

He continued responding to cases over the next two yearsand has performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to expel a fishball from a victim. In one case, the victim was declared dead upon arrival.

SCDF said more than 4,200 alerts were responded to by Community First Responders. There were 1,300 cardiac arrest cases alerted through the app last year.

Colonel Joseph Tan Boon Kiat, director of Nexus, the Central National Education Office which organises Total Defence, said: "It is important for Singaporeans to equip themselves with emergency preparedness skills, so that we can respond more effectively in times of crisis."