Toto winner nets $7 million with $1 bet

There was just one winning ticket for the top prize of $7.63 million in Thursday evening's Toto draw.

The lucky ticket struck the jackpot with winning numbers 3, 28, 37, 38, 44 and 47.

The additional number is 46.

It is not clear if the ticket was bought by one person or shared among a few people, reported The Straits Times.

The QuickPick ordinary ticket cost just $1, and was bought at the NTUC FairPrice outlet at Block 152B, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

The Toto prize money snowballs for up to four weeks when there are no winners in previous draws.

But this is not the richest prize won this year.

In February, one ticket won $9.5 million, believed to be the highest Toto prize ever won.

Another winner walked away with $8 million in May.

There was also a $7.8 million prize in September which was won by one ticket.

The odds of matching all six winning numbers is about one in 14 million, according to the Singapore Pools website.

Next year's Toto Hongbao Jackpot of $12 million is expected to be held on Feb 10, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao yesterday. The highly coveted draw attracts long queues of punters at "lucky" Singapore Pool outlets every year.

This year, two winners shared the $13.9 million prize, which had snowballed because no one won the Group 1 prize of $1.9 million in an earlier draw.